IIT Kharagpur's first phase of placement nears end with over 1,600 offers

IIT-Kharagpur concluded its first phase of 2021-22 placement session in the second week of December, with over 1,600 job offers and 900-plus internship opportunities

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

IIT Kharagpur Photo: Facebook
IIT Kharagpur | Photo: Facebook

IIT-Kharagpur concluded its first phase of 2021-22 placement session in the second week of December, with over 1,600 job offers and 900-plus internship opportunities, a statement issued by the institute said.

The season had begun with more than 500 pre-placement offers (PPO), which soon jumped to 1000-plus offers on the second day, "a milestone across all IITs", the statement said on Saturday.

The institute recorded 48 offers in the CTC range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.64 crore.

Over 45 plus offers came from international companies, the statement said.

This year, five foreign students also secured jobs at the session.

More than 300 companies participated in the first phase across various sectors, including software, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking and high-frequency trading.

Companies that recruited students in the just-concluded session are Airbus, Accenture Japan, Da Vinci Derivatives, Excel, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Squarepoint Capital, N K Securities, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, among others.

The chairman of the institute's Career Development Centre, A Rajakumar, said "strong curriculum of IIT KGP and technical skills of students" were reasons behind the grand success.

The next phase of the placement session is scheduled to start in the second week of January 2023.

More core companies are expected to offer placements and internship opportunities to the students in the second phase, Rajakumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 10:10 IST

