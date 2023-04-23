President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnal and Hisar in Haryana on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday.

At Karnal, the president will grace the 19th convocation of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Dairy Research Institute.

While at Hisar, she will grace the 25th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.