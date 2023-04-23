close

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana's Karnal, Hisar on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnal and Hisar in Haryana on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
At Karnal, the president will grace the 19th convocation of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Dairy Research Institute.

While at Hisar, she will grace the 25th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : president Indian President Haryana

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

