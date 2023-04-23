close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Green projects: FinMin may allow cos to deploy blended finance instruments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced India's aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 at Glasgow in 2021

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry is examining the possibility of allowing financial institutions to raise funds from blended finance instruments to invest in green climate projects, sources said.

Blended finance involves leveraging of financial resources of the public sector or philanthropies to phase in private sector investment, thereby catalysing private finance in high-risk and long-gestation projects.

The use of blended finance promotes investments in new and emerging sectors and it attracts commercial capital towards projects that contribute to sustainable development, while providing financial returns to investors, the sources said, adding, it holds the potential to catalyse private finance in such projects.

It is still to be tested and therefore the ministry is looking at it from all possible angles, the sources said.

Blended finance is aligned to the Prime Minister goal to cut its emissions to net zero by 2070.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced India's aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 at Glasgow in 2021.

Also Read

Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation to bring revival: Analysis

Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks

What is climate finance?

Paytm expects blended payment margin to stabilise at 5-7 bp on GMV

Skills will drive future than degrees, old jobs fading due to tech: Pradhan

Firm in my demand for action on BJP's corruption, says Sachin Pilot

Pune court convicts 11 accused in Cosmos Bank's Rs 94 cr cyber fraud case

CWG Meet: India makes a strong case for inclusion of wrestling, kabaddi

Kerala police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit

Last year, the Union Cabinet approved India's updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) incorporating the Prime Minister's 'Panchamrit' strategy announced at the Glasgow conference into enhanced climate targets.

According to the updated NDC, India now stands committed to reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030, from 2005 level, and achieving about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

NDCs means national plans and pledges made by a country to meet the goal of maintaining global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, while aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Sources said, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India are engaging with the International Sustainability and Standards Board (ISSB) for standards to be issued on sustainable finance and climate finance.

There is a need for engagement with the standard setting body so that obligation should not be too harsh and unviable for Indian companies, sources said, adding, it should not be tilted towards developed countries and emerging economies are unable to follow it.

ISSB is supposed to announce standards for sustainable finance and climate finance in the next couple of months, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Green India Finance minister

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Green projects: FinMin may allow cos to deploy blended finance instruments

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Skills will drive future than degrees, old jobs fading due to tech: Pradhan

Pradhan
2 min read

Kerala police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit

Modi
2 min read

Nearly 50,000 km of national highways added in 9 years, shows govt data

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport
2 min read
Premium

Industry upbeat as space policy to raise private sector play, funding

ISRO
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon