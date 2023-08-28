Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
64986.04 + 99.53
Nifty (0.18%)
19300.85 + 35.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.10%)
5494.60 + 59.80
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
38670.60 + 199.35
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
44478.65 + 247.20
Heatmap

President releases commemorative coin on former Andhra CM N T Rama Rao

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday released a commemorative coin on legendary actor and former chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh late N T Rama Rao on his centenary year

Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday released a commemorative coin on legendary actor and former chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh late N T Rama Rao on his centenary year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.
Speaking on the occasion, the president said NTR enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.
He breathed life into the prominent characters of Ramayana and Mahabharata through his acting. The characters of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna played by him became so alive that people started worshipping NTR, Murmu said.
She noted that NTR also expressed the pain of the common people through his acting.
He spread the message of social justice and equality through one of his films 'Manushulanta Okkate' -- all human beings are equal, Murmu said.
The president said NTR's popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader.

Also Read

Setback for Thackeray as Maharashtra MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde camp

President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day

Prez Murmu met 16,000 people, including 1,750 from tribal groups in 1st yr

Public representatives must think beyond themselves for nation: Prez Murmu

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

32-year-old man dies of heart attack while on way to watch Gadar 2

Nuh wear deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers pray at Nalhar temple

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

K'taka govt set to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, Kharge, Rahul to attend

Employment increased during Modi govt's nine years: Minister Jitendra Singh

"He created a unique chapter in Indian politics through his extraordinary personality and hard work. He initiated many public welfare programmes, which are remembered till today," she said.
She said NTR's unique personality would always be imprinted in the hearts of the people, especially the Telugu-speaking people.
The president appreciated the Union Ministry of Finance for bringing the commemorative coin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon