Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled a series of benefits aimed at women, including an increase in the monthly cash assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,000, effective from October.

Speaking at an event in Bhopal, Chouhan described these women-centric measures as a gift to the women of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He also revealed that an extra amount of Rs 250 would be transferred to each of the 12.5 million beneficiaries of the scheme as a "shagun" (auspicious gift).

The government led by Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh has so far disbursed three instalments of Rs 1,000 each under the Ladli Behna Yojana since June. Chouhan has frequently discussed the possibility of increasing this amount to Rs 3,000.





Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home At the gathering, which saw a significant attendance of women, Chouhan announced that his administration would provide domestic gas cylinders for Rs 450 during the Hindu month of Sawan. He also expressed the intent to offer gas cylinders at the same subsidised rate in the future.

Furthermore, he clarified that the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana would not be affected by the recent hike in electricity tariffs. "For September, the increased bills will be nullified, and afterwards, arrangements will be made to ensure that underprivileged women only have to pay a monthly electricity bill of Rs 100," he said.

Other initiatives announced included a 35 per cent reservation for women in police and other government roles, as well as a 50 per cent reservation for women in teaching positions.

Chouhan also introduced additional measures, such as covering education fees for beneficiaries, facilitating government-subsidised bank loans for women, and allocating land in industrial areas specifically for women entrepreneurs. With these steps, Chouhan expressed his ambition to make the women of Madhya Pradesh financially prosperous, referring to them as his 'sisters.'

Apart from financial incentives, Chouhan declared that liquor shops would not be opened in communities where more than half of the female population opposes them.

The announcements come ahead of the Assembly elections slated for the end of the year in Madhya Pradesh. In this state, women make up 7.07 lakh of the 13.39 lakh new voters, and their representation on the electoral list has increased by 2.79 per cent, compared to a 2.30 per cent increase for men.