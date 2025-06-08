Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning

In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on June 10 until further orders under sub-section 1 of section 163 of BNSS | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in five Imphal valley districts of Manipur following intense protests in the state capital late on Saturday night over reports claiming that a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended.

A total curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district.

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Security has been enhanced along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan with additional deployment of personnel from the central forces. 

In view of the protest in the restive northeastern state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the "superintendent of police in Imphal West... has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements."  It informed people about the ban on the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under sub-section 2 of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

 

In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on June 10 until further orders under sub-section 1 of section 163 of BNSS.

Protesters clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. The irate mob also torched a bus at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district. In Kwakeithel, several gunshots were heard but it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

Protesters also gheraoed the Imphal airport gate at Tulihal after unverified reports spread that the arrested leader would be flown outside of the state. They took to the streets along the airport road and slept in the middle of the road to prevent any possible attempt to take the arrested leader outside of the state.

Elsewhere, members of Arambai Tenggol poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt violence

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

