Verify Aadhaar via app, act on fake ids used for travel: Railway Ministry

According to the Aadhar Act, if a person impersonates his/her ID card or procures it fraudulently, he or she can face imprisonment as well as fines

Ticket checking staff will authenticate passengers' Aadhaar IDs in real-time using the mAadhar application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India, the Railway Ministry said in an official communication to all zones.

The ministry said that the initiative has been taken after instances of individuals staying unauthorisedly in India with fake or forged Aadhaar cards and using them as identity proof for various purposes, including employment and travel, have been brought to its notice.

"In order to curb impersonation and misuse of Aadhar Card, it is imperative to strengthen identity verification mechanisms. TC (Ticket checking) staff must check and verify Passenger IDs at random on every trip," the Railway Ministry said in the letter addressed to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers.

 

It noted, "The mAadhaar application, developed by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is useful for easy verification. The App provides several features, including QR code-based verification, which enables reliable and paperless identity validation."  According to the Ministry, upon scanning the QR code on an Aadhaar card, the app displays key identity information such as photograph, Aadhaar number, name, gender, date of birth and address, thereby facilitating real-time verification of the authenticity of the document.

"This application works in offline mode also. This application might serve as a useful tool to curb impersonation and misuse of Aadhaar Card," the circular said.

Urging the zones to sensitise the ticket checking staff to download and use the mAadhaar App (available for free on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store) on their mobile phones, the letter said this app should also be used to verify the "genuineness of contractual onboard staff e.g. OBHS (on-board housekeeping services), Catering etc. travelling in the train".

"In the event any such forged or fake Aadhaar card is suspected, the matter should be promptly reported to the RPF/local Police/GRP for necessary action," it added.

According to the Aadhar Act, if a person impersonates his/her ID card or procures it fraudulently, he or she can face imprisonment as well as fines.

