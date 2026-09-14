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Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today; heavy rain alert in 10 states

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today; heavy rain alert in 10 states

IMD has forecast another spell of rainfall in the capital, with isolated heavy showers likely through September 17; Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala and parts of the northeast also under heavy rain alert

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The latest IMD bulletin also puts Delhi among the areas where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on September 14

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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Delhi woke to a mostly cloudy and humid morning on Monday, with a spell of rain possible in parts of the capital during the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places from afternoon to evening on September 14.
 
The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, around 0.1 degree above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius on Monday.
 
The latest IMD bulletin also puts Delhi among the areas where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on September 14, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also possible.
 
 
The wet spell in the national capital is expected to continue over the coming days. IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from September 14 to 17.
 
For Tuesday, September 15, the capital is likely to see a generally cloudy sky, with very light to light rain at a few places during the morning and another spell possible from afternoon to evening. 

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All India weather forecast

Several parts of India are likely to experience significant rainfall on Monday. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Gujarat, while heavy rain is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Gujarat remains a key area of concern, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely on September 14. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected over Saurashtra and Kutch. Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra had been under warnings for intense rainfall during the preceding period.
 
In east and northeast India, rainfall is likely to remain active over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Odisha from September 14 to 17 and over Bihar from September 15 to 17.
 
Southern states will also see rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while thunderstorms with gusty winds could affect Andhra Pradesh and interior Karnataka.
 

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST