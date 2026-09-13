Nepal estimates $4.7 bn recovery and reconstruction need after flash floods

Nepal's recent devastating flash flood has led to an estimated USD 4.7 billion in recovery and reconstruction needs, according to a government-led assessment.

The Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) for the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi Flood 2026, released by the government on Saturday, estimates a total damage of around USD 2.7 billion, with physical damage at USD 1.81 billion and economic losses at USD 883.32 million.

The assessment, led by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said the larger recovery figure does not represent simply the cost of replacing what was damaged.

Recovery needs include reconstruction as well as disaster-risk reduction and resilience measures.

The RDNA covers Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts and combines sector submissions, administrative records, satellite imagery, drone surveys, geospatial data and census information. Where direct inventories were incomplete, the assessment used estimates based on mapped exposure, statistical relationships and costing assumptions.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing around 1,400 people, while more than 5,000 remain missing.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The assessment estimates energy-sector physical damage at USD 889.21 million and economic losses at USD 107.91 million. It also estimates an annual hydropower generation loss of 2,520 GWh.

The report cautions, however, that generation baselines, outage periods and other assumptions require further verification. Infrastructure accounts for 65.47% of total recovery needs.

The road assessment records 69 km of damaged road, with 55 km on the Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi section classified as completely damaged and 14 km across other assessed sections classified as partially damaged.

Road recovery needs are estimated at USD 364.28 million. The assessment said the immediate road-recovery programme includes debris clearance, reopening tracks, temporary diversions, alternative-route maintenance and emergency slope and bank protection.

The report also records 68 affected trail bridges, with a combined length of around 10,671 metres. It cautions that a crossing register is needed to resolve geographic inconsistencies and substantiate repair and reconstruction costs.

The devastating floods damaged 37 motorable bridges completely.

The assessment includes USD 625.52 million for disaster-risk reduction. This is a recovery provision rather than an additional estimate of damage. It includes USD 2.31 million for a multi-hazard early-warning system and USD 623.21 million for longer-term works.

The RDNA says the assessment is an evolving evidence base and that several inventories, engineering quantities and cost estimates require further verification and refinement. Its monetary figures should therefore be understood as assessment and planning estimates, rather than a final audited account of the disaster or a confirmed government expenditure commitment.