Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday: IMD

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday, the IMD said.

Rain, along with thunderstorms, is likely in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang and West Siang on Sunday, it said.

On Monday, rainfall intensity is expected to weaken, confined mostly to parts of the foothills and eastern belt, where brief afternoon or evening showers may occur, it added.

From Tuesday onward, a clearer shift towards stability with dry to isolated rain conditions likely across most parts of the state, the IMD said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

