Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force for armed forces personnel and civilians on Sunday, will begin and conclude at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

delhi traffic police wearing mask

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 10 am on the marathon routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The movement of emergency vehicles will remain unaffected.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in view of the 'Sekhon Indian Air Force marathon' 2025 scheduled to be held in the national capital on Sunday.

The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force for armed forces personnel and civilians on Sunday, will begin and conclude at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The half-marathon (21.097 km) will start at 5.30 am, the 10 km run at 6.30 am, and the 5 km run at 7.30 am. Over 10,000 participants are expected to take part, police said.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 10 am on the marathon routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The movement of emergency vehicles will remain unaffected.

 

Diversions will be implemented at key points, including Bhisham Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Janpath, Mathura Road, and Rajesh Pilot Marg, among others.

Also Read

Delhi traffic, farmers protest, mahapanchayat

PWD to seek corporate support to adopt and maintain Delhi's flyovers, roads

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

No double-engine govt in Bihar, Delhi controls everything: Priyanka Gandhi

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi govt removes one-year cap on NOC for overage deregistered vehicles

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as govt seeks cloud seeding trial

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi gears up for first cloud seeding experiment to fight air pollution

Additional deployment of traffic personnel will be made to assist commuters and ensure minimal inconvenience, police said.

The traffic police have suggested alternate routes for commuters. For the North-South Corridor, suggested routes include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Dhaulakuan, Sardar Patel Marg, RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, Minto Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

For the East-West Corridor, commuters may use DND Flyover, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Dhaulakuan Naraina Flyover, Vikas Marg, ITO, Outer Circle Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harish Salve

Harish Salve calls for reform in judicial appointments, warns of overreach

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari targets creation of 500K jobs in Vidarbha over next five years

Representative Picture

Three temple tragedies kill 22, injure nearly 100 across Andhra in 2025

galouti kabab, lucknow, street food, food

How Galouti Kabab, Makhan Malai put Lucknow on the global cities map

Bengaluru RCB stampede

Nine dead in Andhra temple stampede; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Topics : India News Delhi IAF Delhi Traffic Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon