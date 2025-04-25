Rajasthan govt charts strategy to develop adventure tourism segment

Rajasthan, famed for its majestic forts, opulent palaces, rich heritage, and vibrant art, has now set its sights on developing adventure tourism in the state, according to a tourism department official.

The official said that the plan, which is part of the state’s tourism policy, is to provide a framework to entrepreneurs to set up adventure tourism projects in the state.

“The tourism department will work closely with the Rajasthan state forest development corporation, local bodies, and the irrigation department for the development of adventure tourism activities,” the official added.

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation will be the implementing agency