Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday within minutes of assembling as opposition MPs kept raising slogans demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

MPs of the Congress and other parties, several of them dressed in black, started raising slogans such as "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai" as soon as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took his seat.

Amid slogan shouting, listed papers were tabled in the House.

Members from opposition parties also raised slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group of Companies.

After the laying of papers, Dhankhar said he has received eight notices under Rule 267 of the House for suspension of listed business and take the matters mentioned in the notices.

However, as slogans continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 are listed for consideration and passage, according to the legislative business schedule of the Rajya Sabha.