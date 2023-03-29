close

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Rahul Gandhi, who was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow in Delhi post his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, can stay in his residence

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Digvijaya Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi, who was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow in Delhi post his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, can stay in his residence.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the entire country is like a family for Gandhi who has a "liberal heart".

For people like you having a liberal heart, the entire country is your family. The feeling of Vasudhaiva kutumubakam (universe as a family) is the basic character of our country, Singh tweeted with hashtag #MeraGharApkaGhar.

Rahulji my house is your house and I welcome you. I will consider myself lucky if you come and stay," he said.

Singh has an official residence in New Delhi.

Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as the Wayanad MP after his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a court last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took this decision following which the secretariat of the House wrote to the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Digvijaya Singh | Congress | Madhya Pradesh | Lok Sabha

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

