Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram Temple consecration: PM Modi begins religious exercise for 11 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22

PM Modi

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: PM Modi delivers his address (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
In a message, he said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.
"I seek blessing from people," he said on X.
The prime minister posted an audio message, noting that it is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt.
"I am emotional. First time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," he said.
Officials said Modi will be following the arduous guidelines detailed in scriptures related to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today

Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 5.6 degrees, AQI 'very poor'

Bilkis Bano case eyewitness calls for stricter punishment for convicts

Civic jobs scam: ED conduct raids at residences of WB minister, TMC leaders

Thick fog engulfs Delhi; airport area battling zero visibility as temp dips

Topics : Ayodhya case Narendra Modi Ram temple Ram Temple dispute BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon