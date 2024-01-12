Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Thick fog engulfs Delhi; airport area battling zero visibility as temp dips

Delhi airport authorities however issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport

air quality, pollution, fog, delhi airport, haze, smog, smoke

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas were covered in a thick blanket of fog as temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.
Due to the fog cover, the visibility levels in Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport area reduced to zero on Friday morning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The adverse conditions, however, did not have any major impact on flight operations.
Delhi airport authorities however issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport.
"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," authorities said.
The CAT III or Category III -- an instrument landing system (ILS) that allows aircraft to land in low visibility conditions, operations for takeoffs and landings are necessitated when very dense fog causes poor or zero visibility.
"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," they added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that visibility dipped to zero at Palam airport at 7:30 am.
Delhi's Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) also reported 200m visibility in dense fog conditions at 7:30 am, it added.

Also Read

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

LIVE: Congress' 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' renamed as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

IMD weather forecast: Dense fog in Northern parts of India for two days

LGBTQ not entitled to reservations like SC, ST, OBC: Ex CJI UU Lalit

Centre introduces interactive employability skills course for PwDs

SC sets aside NGT's order on Shimla Development Plan; BJP hails verdict

Russia to renew Chennai-Vladivostok route; officials to visit Chennai

LIVE: PM to inaugurate 'Atal Setu' India's longest bridge in Mumbai today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi weather Cold weather North India cold wave Dense fog Fog disrupts flights Fog disrupts train schedule

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon