Record Khadi sales show it has become symbol of public sentiments: PM Modi

For the first time, products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the Parliament premises on the first day of the five-day Special Session, in New Delhi on Monday. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also see

Modi expressed confidence that people's attachment to Khadi, a hand-spun fabric promoted by Gandhi for its indigenous origin, will keep creating new records, strengthening the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Khadi has become a powerful symbol of public sentiments, as he lauded the record sale at the Khadi Bhawan here on Mahatama Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.
Modi expressed confidence that people's attachment to Khadi, a hand-spun fabric promoted by Gandhi for its indigenous origin, will keep creating new records, strengthening the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).
For the first time, products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Wednesday.
"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the flagship Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi witnessed the highest ever sale of Khadi and Village Industries products worth Rs 1,52,45,000," it said.
In his posts on X, Modi described his government's decision to set up the National Turmeric Board which, he said will benefit crores of industrious farmers and ensure better markets and more prosperity for them.
Reacting to another decision of the Union cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday to approve establishing the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, the prime minister said it will be a game changer for the youngsters of Telangana.

"It will also deepen understanding of tribal culture as well as encourage innovation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Khadi products Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

