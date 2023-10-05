close
Sensex (0.35%)
65451.63 + 225.59
Nifty (0.45%)
19524.20 + 88.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.67%)
5894.55 + 39.10
Nifty Midcap (0.36%)
40191.55 + 144.05
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
44169.75 + 205.70
Heatmap

Govt firmly committed to rooting out terrorism, says HM Amit Shah

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi's vision is behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by the country

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from the country.
Shah also said Prime Minister Modi's vision is behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by the country.
The home minister said this ahead of an anti-terror conference that he will inaugurate here.
"The Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from our country. Will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' hosted by @NIA_India in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji's vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation," he wrote on X.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Sri Lanka delays presenting new Anti-Terror Bill amid fresh opposition

Protests in Sri Lanka's northern, eastern provinces over anti-terror bill

BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

'Govt must rethink strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile states'

AAP to be made an accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

ED searches WB minister house in irregularities in hirings by civic bodies

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide 35% reservation for women in govt jobs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah central government Terrorism

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon