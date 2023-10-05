Govt firmly committed to rooting out terrorism, says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from the country.

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi's vision is behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by the country.

The home minister said this ahead of an anti-terror conference that he will inaugurate here.

"The Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from our country. Will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' hosted by @NIA_India in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji's vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation," he wrote on X.

Also Read Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Sri Lanka delays presenting new Anti-Terror Bill amid fresh opposition Protests in Sri Lanka's northern, eastern provinces over anti-terror bill BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr 'Govt must rethink strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile states' AAP to be made an accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest ED searches WB minister house in irregularities in hirings by civic bodies Madhya Pradesh govt to provide 35% reservation for women in govt jobs