Relief to SpiceJet, SC sends back its dispute with Kalanithi Maran to HC

In a relief to low-cost carrier SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday said they "found no error" in the order of the Delhi High Court sending back the arbitration case to a single judge in Kalanithi Maran's dispute against the airline.

The Delhi High Court in May overturned an order of a single-judge bench, which had upheld an arbitration panel's direction asking SpiceJet to refund over Rs 270 crore to its former promoter Maran.

The division bench of justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja, while allowing the appeal filed by low-cost carrier’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Ajay Singh, had said, “Appeal stands allowed. Consequently, the July 31, 2023 order (single judge) is set aside."

Maran had appealed against this order in the apex court.

When the case came up for hearing in the top court, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the division bench was right in sending the case back for reconsideration before the single judge. He said the single judge "had not applied his mind at all".

"Merely filling 200 pages with the Supreme Court judgement is not enough, the judgement should also have reasoning," the CJI said.

Reading the single judge order, a miffed CJI said, "This is atrocious... Where has he (single judge) even applied his mind? We are in agreement with the reasoning of the division bench to send it back to the single judge for order again..."

The court has now directed the case to be placed before the Chief Justice of the High Court so that it can be placed before another judge for fresh consideration.

After the ruling, SpiceJet share price gained 4.5 per cent to Rs 59.79 per share on the BSE on Friday, July 26.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said they welcome the Supreme Court ruling.

"The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Maran's appeal vindicates SpiceJet's position in this protracted legal battle. Following this success, SpiceJet will now pursue a refund of Rs 450 crore, as outlined in our previous press release. In addition to significant steps being taken by SpiceJet to raise new funds, this refund will additionally strengthen the airline’s financial position and enable further expansion," SpiceJet's press release said.

SpiceJet and Singh had specifically sought to annul the portion of the arbitral award which instructed them to refund Rs 270 crore to Kal Airways and Maran. They also sought a waiver of 12 per cent interest on warrants and the nullification of the 18 per cent interest stipulated in the award.

In February 2015, Maran and Kal Airways transferred their 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet to Singh. Singh took on the airline’s liabilities of around Rs 1,500 crore.

Maran and Kal Airways reported that they paid SpiceJet Rs 679 crore for the issuance of warrants and preference shares. However, Maran claimed that these warrants and preference shares were not allotted, leading him to initiate arbitration proceedings against SpiceJet and Singh.

In July 2018, the arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim for Rs 1,323 crore in damages for the non-issuance of warrants. Instead, the panel awarded him a refund of Rs 579 crore plus interest.

SpiceJet was allowed to provide a bank guarantee of Rs 329 crore and make a cash deposit of the remaining Rs 250 crore.