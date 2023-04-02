close

Remark against Uddhav Thackeray: Court discharges minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday was acquitted by the Alibag court in a case pertaining to his 'provocative statements' against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Narayan Rane. Photo: @MeNarayanRane (Twitter)

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday was acquitted by the Alibag court in a case pertaining to his 'provocative statements' against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The court has also cancelled his bail bonds filed in this case.

Earlier in 2021, Rane had accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks. Party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the union cabinet.

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.

A Fir was registered against Rane under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chaturshringi police station in 2021.

