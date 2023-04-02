close

Patnaik launches ticket sales of direct flight from Bhubaneshwar to Dubai

On the occasion of Utkal Diwas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, launched the ticket sales of an international flight from Bhubaneshwar to Dubai, the Odisha government informed in a press release

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

On the occasion of Utkal Diwas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, launched the ticket sales of an international flight from Bhubaneshwar to Dubai, the Odisha government informed in a press release.

The maiden international flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai will take off from Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 15.

Launching the ticket sales at Naveen Niwas, CM Naveen Patnaik said, "Connectivity is key to development and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai which is one of the biggest aviation hubs will open up a direct gateway to the world".

"Not only it will provide seamless connectivity but also it will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism. This is the aspiration of New Odisha and I am very happy to open ticket sales for the Dubai Flight," he added.

The CM handed over the first eight tickets to Mission Shakti women, sportspersons, tribal leaders, 'Skilled in Odisha' students and artists.

Notably, IndiGo will be the first Indian airline that will commence international operations from Bhubaneswar.

The company is working in close collaboration with the Odisha government to commence international operations from Bhubaneswar, strengthening connectivity from the state, a press release stated.

The Head of Global Sales in IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra said that IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of maiden international flights from Bhubaneswar, enhancing direct connectivity to key international destinations. The new direct flights between Bhubaneswar-Dubai will reduce the need for travellers to connect to international destinations through metro cities only. This will not only enable faster connectivity, enhanced accessibility but also encourage trade and tourism in the state," he said.

He further added, "This partnership between the government and private enterprises is a great example as it will open up new opportunities for economic growth and create efficient ways for people to travel. We will continue to explore more flight options for our customers and stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience."

As per the release, CM Patnaik, while attending the Make In Odisha Conclave in Dubai, had assured the investor community and Odia diaspora that direct flight will commence to ease travel from Middle East.

The CM said a larger delegation from the state will go on first flight to Dubai.

"Dubai being one of the biggest travel hubs, commencement of direct flight connectivity will open up new avenues for investment, trade and tourism. It will also offer a convenient option for leisure travelers from across the world, looking to visit Odisha," the release stated.

The release also informed that within two weeks of the launch of direct flight to Dubai, international flight operations will also commence to Singapore and Bangkok realising Odisha's vision to become the gateway to the East.

"Direct connectivity to aviation hubs like Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok will give a huge boost to connectivity facilitating travel for investor communities, tourists as well as seamless and economic travel option to Odia people working in these regions," the release stated.

Indigo Airlines has recently won the bid to operate direct flights to these three important gateways.

As per the agreement, Indigo Airlines will operate direct flight from Biju Patnaik International Airport thrice a week. Inaugural ticket prices have been set to begin at Rs10,000 per single side journey and Rs 20,000 for round trip. Each flight will have this subsidised tickets on first come first serve basis, the release further stated.

