Rescue workers break through rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit 41 workers inside

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days. A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said drilling was complete.

According to news agency PTI, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Managing Director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm the development, but said the last section of the escape pipe was being pushed through the drilled passage.
A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit of 41 workers inside.

On Tuesday morning, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the site and said almost 52 metres of drilling had been done, and it was expected that there would be a breakthrough around 57 metres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts from Dhami via call on Tuesday. PM Modi inquired about the well-being of the trapped workers and instructed the chief minister to ensure their safety along with those involved in rescue operations.

Dhami updated the PM regarding the progress of the drilling works inside the tunnel adding that if the rescuers do not encounter any hurdle in the course, all the workers will be evacuated soon.

The prime minister also directed the CM to ensure that the families of the trapped workers do not face any problems

Twelve rat-hole mining experts were involved in the horizontal excavation through the last 10 or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.

Rat-hole miners have been manually drilling since Monday night. The debris thus generated was taken out manually using ropes from the rescue pipe.

The workers will be taken to Chinyalisaur Hospital after being rescued and brought out. Officials earlier informed that the 41 workers trapped inside the tunnel were stable and safe.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

