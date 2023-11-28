Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

A report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity, in late October, revealed that the personally identifiable information of 815 million Indians was available on the dark web for sale. Details such as Aadhaar and passport information, along with names, phone numbers, and addresses, were available for sale online. The exposure of this information presented how critical the threat of digital identity theft is in India.

As people rely more and more on digital forms of payments through Aadhaar card verifications, it has become imperative for individuals to safeguard their identity through measures like locking biometrics and producing masked Aadhaar cards.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced masking to safeguard against identity theft and misuse. The masked Aadhaar can be used for verification purposes just like a regular Aadhaar card, except for government benefit transactions that may require the complete Aadhaar number. Here is everything you need to know about masked Aadhaar cards and how to download one.

What is a masked Aadhaar?

A masked Aadhaar is a version of the regular Aadhaar card where the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar number are replaced with characters like "xxxx-xxxx," leaving only the last 4 digits visible. This masking enhances security and protects the individual's identity. By not displaying the full 12-digit Aadhaar number, the masked Aadhaar card provides additional security.

Why do you need a masked Aadhaar?

Masked Aadhaar offers a higher level of security by hiding the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number. Individuals may prefer masked Aadhaar to keep their Aadhaar number private and secure. It also reduces the risk of identity theft, fraud, and misuse compared to revealing the full Aadhaar number. Moreover, it can be used for verification purposes similar to regular Aadhaar with minimum limitations.

How can you download a masked Aadhaar?

A masked Aadhaar card can only be generated digitally, printed versions cannot be used. There are two ways to download a masked Aadhaar card: the UIDAI website or visiting your closest Aadhaar enrollment centre.

Also Read Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base Govt mulls introducing legal safeguards for healthcare workers: Panel Rising heat stress poses grave health risk for workers in Tamil Nadu: Study CM banks on Ladli Behna scheme, says BJP will form govt for 5th time in MP Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

UIDAI Website

Visit the UIDAI Website. Navigate to "Download Aadhaar" from the myAadhaar page. Enter Aadhaar Number and Captcha. Receive and enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your linked mobile number. Check "Do you want a masked Aadhaar?" and click "Verify & Download." Retrieve the downloaded masked Aadhaar from your computer's downloads section. Open the document using a password (first 4 letters of name + birth year).

Offline process

Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre. Submit proof of identity, date of birth, and address. Follow the same download process as the digital method. How can you open a masked Aadhaar?

A masked Aadhaar is password-protected to secure the digital copy. The password ensures that only authorised individuals can access and view the masked Aadhaar PDF file, adding an additional layer of security.

What is the password of a masked Aadhaar?

The password is a combination of the first four letters of the individual's name and the year of birth. For example, if the name is Rahul Gupta and the birth year is 1999, the password is RAHU1999.

Alternatively, one may enter their Enrolment ID (EID) or their 16-digit Virtual ID (VID) from the acknowledgment slip instead of Aadhaar number.