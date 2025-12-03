Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Retail price on all pan masala packs as new metrology rules take effect

Retail price on all pan masala packs as new metrology rules take effect

The amendment, notified through GSR 881(E), will come into force on February 1, 2026, an official statement said

Pan Masala, Gutkha

Pan Masala | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Department of Consumer Affairs has mandated that all pan masala packages, irrespective of size or weight, must display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and other mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The amendment, notified through GSR 881(E), will come into force on February 1, 2026, an official statement said.

From that date, all manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala must ensure full compliance.

The amendment removes the earlier exemption that allowed small packs of 10 grams or less to avoid certain declarations. Now, even these smaller packs must print the Retail Sale Price on their labels and display all declarations required under the 2011 rules.

 

The previous proviso under Rule 26(a) has been withdrawn and replaced with a new proviso specific to pan masala.

The department said the move strengthens consumer protection by ensuring transparent pricing information across all pack sizes. It is expected to prevent misleading or deceptive pricing on smaller packs and help consumers make better-informed purchasing decisions.

By mandating RSP on all packages, the amendment also facilitates the implementation of RSP-based GST levy on pan masala. This is expected to enable seamless enforcement of GST Council decisions and ensure proper tax assessment and revenue collection across all pack sizes, including the smallest units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Divorced Muslim woman can reclaim wedding gifts from husband, rules SC

Sanchar Saathi

Centre pulls pre-installation mandate for Sanchar Saathi app after backlash

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Explained: What's the Central Excise Bill, 2025 moved by govt in Lok Sabha?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha discusses Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Cough syrup deaths: ED attaches assets of Coldrif promoter in Chennai

Topics : Retail policy GST on Pan masala consumer market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon