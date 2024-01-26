Reverse migration impact: Village women face new challenges as men return

Out in the fields of Punjab, women doing the farming is a common sight. And so it used to be in Makhu, a village in Ferozepur district. But not anymore.

At the heart of the changed scenario is the United Kingdom’s decision to make its visa rules more stringent and Canada’s move to nearly double the bank account threshold for students. Australia’s toughening of the English test for students has not helped matters.

The living conditions in these countries, favoured destinations for the people of Punjab, have also spurred reverse migration, which is taking a physical and mental toll on