RG Kar Hospital's principal removed from post on agitating students' demand

Following the midnight vandalism at the hospital on August 15, Suhrita Paul lost her temper with the students. When the protesting doctors demanded immediate action regarding the mob attack and insisted she address their concerns, Paul responded sharply, saying, "If you can't trust me for one hour, then send me home as well."

The medical students had earlier marched from the CGO Complex (CBI office) to Swasthya Bhavan, demanding the removal of the new principal. Suhrita Paul faced opposition from the protesting students and had a confrontation with them just three days after her appointment.