RG Kar Hospital's principal removed from post on agitating students' demand

The newly appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Paul, was removed from her position on Wednesday, following a meeting between a delegation of students and officials at Swasthya Bhavan, according to media reports.
The medical students had earlier marched from the CGO Complex (CBI office) to Swasthya Bhavan, demanding the removal of the new principal. Suhrita Paul faced opposition from the protesting students and had a confrontation with them just three days after her appointment.
Following the midnight vandalism at the hospital on August 15, Suhrita Paul lost her temper with the students. When the protesting doctors demanded immediate action regarding the mob attack and insisted she address their concerns, Paul responded sharply, saying, "If you can't trust me for one hour, then send me home as well."
Earlier today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the residence of the victim.
"I have listened to both the parents. I will be writing to the chief minister in a closed envelope. They told me certain things, confidential now," Bose told reporters.
Healthcare services at state-run hospitals in West Bengal were disrupted on Wednesday as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 13th consecutive day, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
