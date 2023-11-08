Rise in patent applications demonstrates rising zeal of youths: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the rise in patent applications in India demonstrate the rising innovative zeal of its youths and is a very positive sign for the times to come.

He was reacting to a World Intellectual Property Organization report which said patent applications by residents of India grew by 31.6 per cent in 2022, extending an 11-year run of growth unmatched by any other country among the top 10 filers.

China, the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany were the countries with the highest numbers of patent filings in 2022, it said.

While innovators from China continue to file nearly half of all global patent applications, the country's growth rate dipped for a second consecutive year from 6.8 per cent in 2021 to 3.1 per cent in 2022, it said, while noting India's growth.

