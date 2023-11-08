Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Rise in patent applications demonstrates rising zeal of youths: PM Modi

China, the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany were the countries with the highest numbers of patent filings in 2022

Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the rise in patent applications in India demonstrate the rising innovative zeal of its youths and is a very positive sign for the times to come.
He was reacting to a World Intellectual Property Organization report which said patent applications by residents of India grew by 31.6 per cent in 2022, extending an 11-year run of growth unmatched by any other country among the top 10 filers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China, the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany were the countries with the highest numbers of patent filings in 2022, it said.
While innovators from China continue to file nearly half of all global patent applications, the country's growth rate dipped for a second consecutive year from 6.8 per cent in 2021 to 3.1 per cent in 2022, it said, while noting India's growth.
Modi said on X, "The rise in patent applications in India demonstrate the rising innovative zeal of our youth and is a very positive sign for the times to come.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian patent office to hire 900 people to enhance manpower: DPIIT secy

Over 1000 youths, students participate in anti-corruption rally in Nepal

AAP government gave jobs to 29,237 youths in one year: Punjab CM Mann

Over 40,000 youths dependent on drugs need empathy, says Meghalaya CM

Bihar govt announces new scheme for unemployed minority community youths

This Diwali, PM urges people to buy local products, post selfie on NaMo App

Maha air pollution crisis: CM Shinde calls for united efforts to curb issue

Parliament's winter session likely to commence in second week of December

Govt-run firms given to PM's industrialist friends: Priyanka Gandhi in MP

Air pollution: BMC takes action against gold and silver smelting units

Topics : Narendra Modi patent filing Innovation

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon