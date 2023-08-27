Confirmation

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director asked to join probe

While the oil-tanker's driver and his helper were killed, the three occupants of the car, including Malu, were injured in the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Nuh (Haryana)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Kuber Group director Vikas Malu, who was injured in a crash between a Rolls-Royce and an oil tanker that killed two people, has been sent a notice by police to join the investigation into the accident, an official said on Sunday.
While the oil-tanker's driver and his helper were killed, the three occupants of the car, including Malu, were injured in the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway near Haryana's Umri village on Tuesday afternoon.
Malu has been asked to join the investigation, the senior police official said.
Initial reports suggested that the oil-tanker was being driven on the wrong side of the road and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under the Nagina police station limits

However, according to the FIR registered on the day of the accident at the police station, it was the car that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker. Because of this, the tanker overturned, according to the FIR.
Police on Friday had said Malu was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram. Malu's statement will be recorded once he is discharged from the hospital, they had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

