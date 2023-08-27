SC to hear plea on illegal construction near Krishna Janmabhoomi on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea relating to the demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

As per the cause list of Monday uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti.

The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

While hearing the matter on August 16, the apex court had halted for 10 days the demolition drive being carried out by the railway authorities to clear the alleged illegal constructions.

It had issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by petitioner Yakub Shah.

"Let there be an order of status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days from today. List after one week," the bench had said in its August 16 order.

Also Read SC orders status quo on demolition drive near Krishna Janambhoomi Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises SC seeks report from HC on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: UP CM Chandrayaan-3 proved India's cost-effective space mission capability: MoS I-T dept initiates action against gangster Atiq Ahmad's 'benami' assets 5 dead as blast rips through illegal cracker factory in Bengal's Duttapukur Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro property B20 summit: PM Modi calls for framework on crypto, ethical use of AI

Later on August 25, the matter again came up for hearing before the top court which had refused further extension of the interim order.

"List on August 28. In the meantime, rejoinder, if any, be filed by the petitioner. No further extension of the interim order," the bench had said.

On August 16, the petitioner's counsel had told the apex court that 100 houses have been bulldozed.

"There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed," he had argued.