UP govt to implement self-assessment system to make cities garbage free

The self-assessment will be done in every urban body till August 30 while a meeting to review the progress will be held on September 4, a senior official said on Sunday

Garbage Dumping Ground

The self-assessment system aims to empower urban bodies to actively participate in evaluating their progress and identify areas that need more attention, Abhijat said | Representative image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a self-assessment system in urban bodies, in line with its commitment towards the Swachh Bharat Mission, with a view to making cities garbage free.
The self-assessment will be done in every urban body till August 30 while a meeting to review the progress will be held on September 4, a senior official said on Sunday.
A mock assessment in urban bodies in April underlined the need to continue the efforts being made towards achieving the target of garbage-free cities under the 2023 edition of Swachh Survekshan.
Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat said the self-assessment will be done through a dedicated Google Form that will define the standard of each parameter.
This form will be filled by the urban bodies, he said and added that all executive officers in cities have been directed to ensure the submission within the prescribed time.
The self-assessment system aims to empower urban bodies to actively participate in evaluating their progress and identify areas that need more attention, Abhijat said.

It will help in effective implementation of the government's strategies in this regard, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government UP government Garbage

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

