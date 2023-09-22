Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug'

Also Read

Swiggy forms five-member dedicated team to work on artificial intelligence

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill proclamation of new India's commitment: PM Modi

Andhra court extends remand of ex-CM Naidu till Sept 24 in corruption case

Delhi Court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in alleged Land for Job scam case

Supreme Court bench to start hearing pleas on marital rape in mid-October