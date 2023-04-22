SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored: Hospital

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is in the ICU and is being "closely monitored" in view of the criticality of his health, according to a medical bulletin on Saturday.

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU."



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In June last year, Badal, who had been the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, was hospitalised following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also Read Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA Budget 'betrays' farmers, no mention of MSP: SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal AAP has pushed back Punjab into age of darkness: Sukhbir Singh Badal Condemns people who spread negativity: Piyush Goyal on Malik remarks Saket court firing: Accused sent to one-day remand, says police Traces of rain in parts of Delhi, max temperature settles at 36.8 deg C Congress to select candidates by consulting local leaders in MP: Kamal Nath Centre should take points by Satya Pal Malik seriously: Subramanian Swamy