Congress to select candidates by consulting local leaders in MP: Kamal Nath

All sections of society are worried about their future and true Congress leaders can not go against the wishes of the people, Nath said

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Kamal nath

Kamal Nath (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday said the party will give tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state after holding discussions with local leaders and workers.

"Pressure and recommendation" will not work for securing party nominations, he said, speaking to reporters at Seoni Malwa in Narmadapuram district. Elections are due in the state this year. Taking a swipe at the BJP government in the state, he said government employees, Anganwadi workers, doctors, health workers, guest teachers and others are on strike.

All sections of society are worried about their future and true Congress leaders can not go against the wishes of the people, Nath said, adding, There is no possibility of betrayal by leaders like earlier. The previous Congress government led by Nath, which came to power in December 2018 after 15 years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule, collapsed in March 2020 after 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled. Nath also said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself has admitted that there was corruption in the CM Helpline system.

What would then be the situation elsewhere, he asked. Law and order has been destroyed in the state while farmers are facing problems in getting fertiliser, seeds and uninterrupted power supply, Nath claimed. He has worked to strengthen the Congress organisation in the last few years and several BJP leaders want to join the Congress, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

