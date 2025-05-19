Allahabad HC upholds survey of Sambhal Mosque amid temple claim dispute

The Allahabad High Court on Monday upheld the trial court's order appointing an Advocate Commissioner to survey the Sambhal mosque premises, reported LiveLaw.
The bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal was listening to a plea the Mosque committee against the trial court's order that was passed in November 2024.
The court noted the Hindu Plaintiffs (who sought the survey) is not barred.
The survey followed a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple, dedicated to Kalki, the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and built in 1526 after demolishing the temple.