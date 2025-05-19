Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions
Live

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

Latest news updates: Foreign Secretary Misri is expected to update the panel on a range of issues, including the current state of diplomatic engagement. Catch all the latest news updates here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday to provide a detailed briefing on the Operation Sindoor and recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
The parliamentary committee is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and is expected to focus on diplomatic, military, and regional implications following the Indian military's Operation Sindoor.   
Trademark applications for the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure—have been filed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, Bar and Bench reported.
 
These applications cover services such as media, broadcasting, and entertainment. In India alone, 14 applications have been filed for the phrase under different classes.

  The incumbent center-right Democratic Alliance won a general election in Portugal on Sunday, but it failed to secure a majority in Parliament and was set to take office as a minority government for the second time in a year amid a surge in support for a hard-right populist party.

Portugal's third general election in three years dashed hopes that the ballot could end the worst spell of political instability for decades in the European Union country of 10.6 million people.

Also, an increasing wave of support for Chega (Enough), a populist party which may yet claim second place with its focus on curbing immigration and cracking down on corruption, added further uncertainty to Portugal's political climate.

With 99.2% of votes counted, the Democratic Alliance captured at least 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly, Portugal's Parliament. It had been in power for less than a year when it was ousted in a confidence vote in March.

8:55 AM

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

The parliamentary committee is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and is expected to focus on diplomatic, military, and regional implications following the Indian military's Operation Sindoor.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Donald Trump India News BJP Congress Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon