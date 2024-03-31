Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sandeshkhali case: CBI custody of Shajahan's brother extended by 5 days

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court also sent Mafijur Molla, another associate of Shajahan, to CBI custody for a similar duration

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

Shajahan, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Press Trust of India Barasat (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday remanded Sheikh Alamgir, the brother of Sandeshkhali fiasco key accused Shajahan Sheikh, to five days in CBI custody.
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court also sent Mafijur Molla, another associate of Shajahan, to CBI custody for a similar duration.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sheikh Alamgir and Mafijur Molla were produced before the court after their nine-day CBI custody, which was pronounced on March 22, ended on Sunday.
Shajahan, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

BJP women delegation stopped from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Govt panel recommends creation of inter-ministerial body for AI regulation

I-T, CBI also detected Rs 45 cr kickback used in AAP Goa poll campaign: ED

SC to hear on Apr 1 Gyanvapi committee's plea on allowing prayers in cellar

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart, ex-Dy PM L K Advani

Oppn leaders, Kejriwal's wife at Ramlila Maidan for Loktantra Bachao rally

Topics : CBI West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon