Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to attend INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally

"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody,' the report states

Sunita Kejriwal, Sunita, Kejriwal wife

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will attend the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case, AAP sources said.
Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country," a party source said.
The 'Save Democracy' rally -- will also be attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

AAP ramps up rally prep at Ramlila Maidan against CM Kejriwal's arrest

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, says Cong

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

PM Modi maintaining studious silence' on key issues affecting UP: Congress

Police tighten security ahead of INDIA bloc rally against Kejriwal's arrest

LS polls: BJP once again falls back on Yediyurappa to deliver in Karnataka

BJP unvelis campaigners list for Lok Sabha polls, bye-elections in Tripura

EC issues order barring Andhra govt's ward, village volunteers from duties

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Ramlila Maidan Sunita Kejriwal Opposition parties Protest Aam Aadmi Party Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon