close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SBI explores options of installing iris scanner at Bank Mitra channel

This will save senior citizens from going to branches and withdrawing pensions at their nearest Bank Mitra channel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SBI, state bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it is exploring options for installing an iris scanner at Banking Correspondent or Customer Service Point to address the challenges faced by senior pensioners or customers.

This will save senior citizens from going to branches and withdrawing pensions at their nearest Bank Mitra channel.

"Bank has also been examining options of installing Iris scanners at our BC/CSP (Bank Mitra) channels to address the challenges faced by our Senior Pensioners/ Customers," SBI said in a statement.

SBI has always aligned its business goals with national priorities, and focused attention is given to a range of financial inclusion activities, it said.

However, it said, an unfortunate incident has recently come to light where one of the senior citizen customers faced difficulty in withdrawing her old age pension from the nearby CSP (Bank Mitra) in Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district of Odisha on account of her fading fingerprints not being recognised by the biometric reader at the CSP (Bank Mitra).

As per the laid down protocols, the nearest link branch, SBI Jharigaon, immediately paid the pension amount by debiting the amount manually from the pensioner's account, it added.

Also Read

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins

Analysts cut earnings estimate, target price on SBI Card post weak Q2 show

Can't wait to return, says Apple CEO Tim Cook last day of India visit

80% reserved seats for EWS, special needs filled in Delhi pvt schools

Nepal's border points with India sealed for 72hrs ahead of by-polls

Amit Shah dials Sukhbir Badal; enquires about his father's health

Moon sighted at several places, Eid to be celebrated in India on Sat

She has also been reassured by the branch manager of the delivery of pension at her doorstep going forward, it noted.

As a goodwill gesture, the statement said, SBI has donated a wheelchair to the pensioner to facilitate her movement.

"While necessary protocols are already in place to address such situations, SBI has taken further cognizance of the matter and has initiated reiteration of the guidelines to all our BCs/CSPs (Bank Mitra) to contact their link branches in case of any issues faced by them in serving our customers," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sbi SBI Life

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SBI explores options of installing iris scanner at Bank Mitra channel

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Indians remit $2.1 billion under LRS in February, down 23% sequentially

remittance
2 min read
Premium

Capital goods stocks could surge on order visibility, pick-up in exports

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Covid origins 'may never be revealed': Top Chinese scientist

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

Forex reserves
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon