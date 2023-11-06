close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

SC sets up panel for appointment of members to Delhi power regulator DERC

The names of short-listed candidates will be forwarded to the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the chief minister for appointment, it added

DERC building in New Delhi

DERC building in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday set up a three-member selection panel for short-listing and appointing two temporary members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the selection committee will comprise Justice Jayant Nath, former Delhi High Court judge and present pro tem DERC head, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, the chairperson of APTEL (Appellate Tribunal for Electricity) and Justice Asha Menon, a former Delhi High Court judge.
The bench said the selection panel shall recommend two names for each position with information regarding their ability, integrity and domain knowledge, preferably within one month.
The names of short-listed candidates will be forwarded to the office of the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the chief minister for appointment, it added.
The bench said the panel will be free to devise methods for selection of the members of the national capital's power regulatory authority.
The department concerned of the Delhi government shall provide secretarial assistance to the committee and the meeting of the panel can be conducted physically or virtually, it said.
The selection committee shall give two names for each position with regard to their ability, integrity and domain knowledge. The committee is requested to recommend the names within one month of this order. The names to be sent to the LG and the Delhi CM and the appointment shall be made thereafter," the order said.
Earlier, the top court had on August 4 this year taken note of the discord between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor over who should head the city's power regulator and had appointed former Delhi High Court judge Justice Jayant Nath as the interim chairperson of the DERC.
The CJI-led bench had said the lieutenant governor and the chief minister of Delhi shall notify the honorarium payable to Justice (retd) Nath after due consultation with him (the appointee).
The court had noted the counsel representing the Delhi government and the office of the LG have jointly requested it to nominate a former judge to discharge the duty of the chairperson of the DERC.

Also Read

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

SC's real-time data now available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

'SC/ST House panel satisfied with condition of both communities in Assam'

Mohammed Azharuddin booked for alleged corruption ahead of Telangana polls

IIT Madras establishes first international campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court electricity sector electricity in India

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon