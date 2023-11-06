close
Mohammed Azharuddin booked for alleged corruption ahead of Telangana polls

Mohammed Azharuddin has approached the Malkajgiri Court seeking bail in all four cases registered against him

Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin speaks during the pre-launch of "Azhar- The Captain, Cricket Championship" mobile game in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader in Telangana, Mohammed Azharuddin, has four cases registered against him for misappropriation of funds. The cases were registered against the Congress leader just weeks before the Telangana Assembly election.

Azharuddin is planning to contest the November 30 polls from the Jubilee Hills constituency. He is accused of misappropriation of funds during his presidency of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The Hyderabad Police has registered four cases against office bearers and previous members of HCA, including Azharuddin, as he is set to file nominations for the Assembly elections.

Azharduddin, on the other hand, has approached the Malkajgiri Court seeking bail in all four cases registered against him.

Commenting on the allegations, Azharuddin said it was a "stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation".

"I have seen news reports that have reported that FIRs have been registered against me on complaints by the CEO, of HCA. I want to state that these are all false & and motivated allegations & I am in no way connected with the allegations. I will reply to the motivated allegations against me at an appropriate time. This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation. We shall stay strong and fight harder," he wrote on X.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The results of the polls will be announced on December 3. 

Topics : Mohammed Azharuddin corruption Telangana Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

