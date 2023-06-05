SDM, revenue officials booked for giving incorrect information under RTI

An FIR has been registered against a sub divisional magistrate and two other officials for allegedly providing incorrect information under the Right To Information Act, police said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint by Parshuram Rai of Kothia village of Narhi police station area, a case was registered against SDM Sadanand Saroj, revenue officials Ranjit Singh and Tara Rakesh Anand posted in Rasda here on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Pandey said the case was registered on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Rai, in his complaint, alleged that he had sought information on six points from the sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar on March 9, 2022. The SDM, however, gave misleading information to the complainant in violation of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, leading to fraud and forgery.

