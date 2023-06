Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has commissioned a 110 mega watt (MW) solar energy project at Bikaner, in Rajasthan.

A subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL, is one of the major renewable energy players in the country.

"TPREL has commissioned a 110MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The project will supply 110 MW green power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)," Tata Power said in a statement on Monday.

The project is expected to generate approximately 211 million units (MU) of green electricity and reduce 2,58,257 metric tonne (MT) carbon footprint annually.

According to the company, "the project has used 2,59,272 mono bifacial PERC half-cell modules. It was completed within 7 months despite various challenges including adverse weather conditions, temperatures touching 50+ degrees, the coldest of winters and sandstorms, along with adverse geopolitical challenges."



This project is one of the fastest commissioned projects in Rajasthan, backed by a skilled team, cutting-edge technology, and experienced leadership.

"This 110 MW solar power project will help meet the green energy requirements of the state of Kerala.

Also Read NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI Tata Power Solar Systems bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,755 cr from NLC Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea refused Odisha Train tragedy: Body identification a major challenge for state govt Formation of low-pressure system may influence advance of monsoon to Kerala 'Coromandel would've derailed even if it hadn't collided with goods train'

"The commissioning of such big projects within a stipulated time frame reaffirms Tata Power Renewable's commitment of making substantial contributions towards the green energy transition in the country," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

With this installation, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,788 MW with an installed capacity of 4,047 MW (solar 3,106 MW and wind 941 MW) and 2,741 MW under various stages of implementation.