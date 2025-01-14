Business Standard

Seizing 'winds of opportunity', Railways explores turbines along tracks

Seizing 'winds of opportunity', Railways explores turbines along tracks

Experts raise concerns over logistics, safety risks

Railways could also partner energy companies to invest in large-scale offshore wind farms, where conditions are more favourable (File Image)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

In an effort to help Indian Railways achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Ministry of Railways is considering leveraging wind energy by installing wind turbines along railway tracks, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting in November, where the railways were tasked with exploring the feasibility of such a move, having conducted a pilot project in the past.
 
“Right now, the national transporter is in the preliminary stages of consultation with zones and other government departments. A similar feasibility check was done for installing wind turbines along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and
