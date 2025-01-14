Seizing 'winds of opportunity', Railways explores turbines along tracks

In an effort to help Indian Railways achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Ministry of Railways is considering leveraging wind energy by installing wind turbines along railway tracks, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting in November, where the railways were tasked with exploring the feasibility of such a move, having conducted a pilot project in the past.

“Right now, the national transporter is in the preliminary stages of consultation with zones and other government departments. A similar feasibility check was done for installing wind turbines along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and