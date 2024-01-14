Sensex (    %)
                        
Senior Cong leader T H Mustafa dies at 82 due to age-related ailments

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mustafa had left his mark on the public life of Kerala as a minister, a legislator and a Congress leader

Senior Congress leader and former state minister T H Mustafa

Senior Congress leader and former state minister T H Mustafa died on Sunday at a private hospital here due to multiple age-related ailments.
He was 82 and is survived by wife and eight children, family sources said.
Mustafa was a former Food Minister in the K Karunakaran cabinet and a five-time legislator. He was undergoing treatment for various ailments at the private hospital where he breathed his last at 5.43 AM, hospital sources told PTI.
Leaders cutting across party lines condoled Mustafa's demise.
Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mustafa had left his mark on the public life of Kerala as a minister, a legislator and a Congress leader.
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, said Mustafa strengthened the Congress and led it well in Ernakulam district.
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran termed Mustafa's demise as a 'great loss' to the party.
"He has played a major role in strengthening the Congress party in Ernakulam District. He was a great orator and an organiser. He used to help anyone who approached him, without considering their politics or religion," Sudhakaran said.
With the demise of T H Mustafa, Congress lost a strong leader, AICC General Secretary in charge of Organisation, K C Venugopal, said in a statement. Venugopal noted that Mustafa rose to prominence in the Congress party through the Youth Congress.
"His immense contribution helped in the growth of Congress in the district. He supported the party by even selling his own property," Venugopal said.
Mustafa was the Ernakulam District Congress Committee President for 14 years and functioned as KPCC General Secretary and KPCC Vice President.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

