Punjab CM Mann dares Opposition parties for a 'live debate on all issues'

Amid the tussle on SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) Canal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday extended an "open invitation" to the Opposition parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shirmoani Akaldi Dal and Congress for a "live debate on all issues" instead of "daily bickering".

"It is my open invitation to BJP chief Jakhar ji, Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress's Raja Wadding-Pratap Bajwa ji that instead of daily bickering, come once and sit in front of the media and discuss who looted Punjab and how... brother-nephew, brother-in-law, friends-relatives, youth-farmers, businesses-shopkeepers, speeches of Gurus, Canal waters... Let's do a live debate on all issues," CM Mann said in a post in Hindi on X.

He further said, "You can bring a paper with you but I will speak by word of mouth. November 1 'Punjab Day' will be a good day, you will also get time for preparation. I am fully prepared because there is no need to memorize things to speak the truth."

After the Supreme Court came heavily on the Punjab government for not taking steps for the construction of the canal, the Opposition parties have been protesting against the same demanding immediate action.

Shirmoani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that his party will protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 10 while BJP state president Sunil Jhakkar alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann has done a huge deception with Punjab.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the bordering state will have to change its attitude according to the directions of the top court.

On Wednesday, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, while hearing a matter relating to the Sutlej-Yamuna link (SYL) canal dispute, came down heavily on the Punjab government for not taking steps for the construction of the canal. The court remarked that Punjab has to cooperate in the process.

The court directed the Centre to survey the portion of the land allocated to Punjab. The court also directed the Centre to look into the mediation process. The court listed the matter for further hearing in January 2024.

The apex court was hearing the SYL canal dispute between Haryana and Punjab.

On July 28, 2020, the top court had asked the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to make an attempt to resolve the issue amicably.

The problem stems from the controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was formed out of Punjab in 1966. For effective allocation of water, the SYL canal was to be constructed and the two states were required to construct their portions within their territories.

While Haryana constructed its portion of the canal, after the initial phase, Punjab stopped the work, leading to multiple cases.

In 2004, the Punjab government had passed a law unilaterally cancelling the SYL agreement and other such pacts, however, in 2016, the apex court had struck down this law. Later, Punjab went ahead and returned the acquired land--on which the canal was to be constructed--to the landowners.