Separatism, terrorism come from outside India: Union Minister Mehgwal

Press Trust of India Jammu
Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Separatism and terrorism come from outside and is not native to people living in India, Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said here on Sunday.

Meghwal was in Jammu to take part in an MSME conclave.

Asked about the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, Meghwal told reporters, "I was in Delhi for the Global Buddhist Summit and people from Leh and Ladakh were there. Everyone wants peace.

"India will lead the process of peace in the world. Separatism and terrorism are not in the hearts of those living in India, it comes from outside."

The Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh in Moga's Rode village early on Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal has been taken to Assam's Dibrugarh under the National Security Act.

The government is committed to undertaking the welfare of all the people and winning their hearts through good governance and development, Meghwal added.

"It will unite the country and make it great," he said.

Development and good governance are key elements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and these will help bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir, added Meghwal, who is also the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

"Democracy and good governance are the two important elements of Prime Minister Modi's leadership. These elements will help bring peace and prosperity and that will create employment opportunities in the region," he said.

Meghwal also claimed that Pakistan does not have democracy, development and employment.

"That is why you see such a situation in Pakistan," Meghwal said when asked about that country's alleged efforts to derail peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir by engineering terror attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Terrorsim India Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

