After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Preparations are being made from India's side to strike the final attack on terrorism. An example of this is the selection of India by global organisations to take significant strategic decisions against terrorism. After the meeting of FATF and the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, now India is set to host the "No Money for Terror" conference next week.

Challenges like increasing terror incidents around the world and the use of high-level technology by terrorists have become a cause of concern all over the world today. This is the reason why global organizations are constantly trying to make different strategies and establish coordination among all countries in the world to deal with it.

India has emerged as the first choice of global organisations in this endeavour. In the last several years, India is the only country where two global anti-terrorist conferences have been held in a single year, while one of them is going to be held in a few days.

Strategy to prevent terror attacks was made in two major conferences

To demonstrate solidarity with peace-loving nations and help build a bridge for continued cooperation in combating the financing of terrorism, India held two global events in October - the Annual General Meeting in Delhi and hosted a special session of UN Anti-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. In both these conferences, important strategies were prepared on terrorism and ways to deal with it.

'No Money for Terror' conference on November 18-19 in Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs under the Indian government is organising the third ministerial conference on 'No Money for Terror' in New Delhi on November 18 and 19. The Home Ministry has said that the aim of this conference is to take forward the discussions related to combating the financing of terrorism in the previous two conferences organised by the international community in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019).

According to official information, the discussions to be held at the 'No Money for Terror' conference are global trends in terrorism and financing of terrorism, use of formal and informal channels of funding for terrorism, emerging technologies and international cooperation required to address terrorism financing and related challenges. will be stressed upon. It intends to bring together representatives of 75 countries and international bodies for extended consultations over two days.

India became an important part of the strategy against global terror

A Home Ministry official pointed out that India has faced several forms of terrorism and its financing over a period of more than three decades, so it understands the pain and agony of nations affected by it.

At the same time, organising such a conference shows the importance given by the Government of India to the issue of global terrorism, as well as its zero tolerance policy against this menace and the willingness to discuss the issue with the international community.

The Government of India believes that globally, various countries have been affected by terrorism and extremism for many years. The pattern of violence varies in most cases, but it largely stems from prolonged armed sectarian conflicts as well as a turbulent geopolitical environment.

Such conflicts often result in misgovernance, political instability, economic deprivation and large uncontrolled territory. This is the reason why such conferences will serve to develop understanding and cooperation between different nations, which India has been trying for a long time.

