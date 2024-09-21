Business Standard
Home / India News / Services on Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

Services on Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

The top court's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday and showed videos promoting cryptocurrency

Supreme Court, SC

The services on the Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked on Friday, has resumed. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The services on the Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked on Friday, has resumed.
"This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India is live and up. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been resumed," said a notice uploaded on the apex court's website on Friday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The top court's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday and showed videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs.
A blank video with the title "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" was live on the hacked channel.
 
Later in the day, a notice posted on the apex court's website informed that the court's YouTube channel was taken down.
"This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly," said the notice posted on the top court's website earlier on Friday.

More From This Section

PM Modi US visit

Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

trucks

Jharkhand-West Bengal border reopened for trucks after 24-hour closure

Gujarat Flood, Gujarat Rescue

Gujarat floods: Swift relief operations, over Rs 20 cr in aid for victims

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Guv Bose seeks explanation from Mamata on Bengal-Jharkhand border sealing

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Sanctity of Tirupati 'laddu prasadam' restored, unblemished now: TTD

Later, another notice was uploaded on the website, saying the YouTube channel was live and the services have resumed.
The Supreme Court has been using YouTube to stream live hearings of cases listed before the Constitution benches and matters involving public interest.
In a unanimous decision taken by the full court meeting headed by the then CJI UU Lalit, the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all Constitution bench hearings following a path-breaking verdict on the matter in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

'Why is it pending': SC pulls up govt over non-appointment of judges

Supreme Court, SC

Not another bite at cherry but only to prevent miscarriage of injustice

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea to brief analysts, investors on AGR verdict on Monday

Exam, National exam

SC questions change in NEET-PG pattern, seeks response from Centre, NBE

vodafone idea

Vodafone Idea calls urgent investor meeting after AGR ruling setback

Topics : Supreme Court one nation one election Hacking YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon