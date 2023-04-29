close

Set up economic development corp for welfare of ageing folk artists: Ajit

The corporation is necessary for the needs related to accommodation, food, medication of retired and elderly folk artists, and education of their children, Pawar said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Ajit Pawar

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said an economic development corporation should be set up by the Maharashtra government for the welfare of elderly folk artists who have turned elderly now.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly also suggested that the corporation be named after late folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The corporation is necessary for the needs related to accommodation, food, medication of retired and elderly folk artists, and education of their children, Pawar said.

During their active years as folk artists, they brought glory to the state's culture and folk art, he noted.

"There should be an old age home for the folk artists," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ajit pawar Maharashtra Politics

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

