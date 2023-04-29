Set up economic development corp for welfare of ageing folk artists: Ajit

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said an economic development corporation should be set up by the Maharashtra government for the welfare of elderly folk artists who have turned elderly now.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly also suggested that the corporation be named after late folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The corporation is necessary for the needs related to accommodation, food, medication of retired and elderly folk artists, and education of their children, Pawar said.

During their active years as folk artists, they brought glory to the state's culture and folk art, he noted.

"There should be an old age home for the folk artists," he added.

