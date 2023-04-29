Congress has called Ambedkar 'dagaabaaz', Lingayats as thieves: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress has "abused" the architect of the Indian Constitution and dared to brand Lingayat community as "thieves".

Addressing a huge public rally at Humnabad in Bidar, PM Modi stated that the top Congress leaders have always bad-mouthed great personalities. "You will be shocked to know about it. Babasaheb Ambedkar explained everything in detail at a public meeting. The Congress has called him "raakshas" (demon), "rashtra drohi" (traitor to nation), 'dagabaaz' (cheater)," he asserted.

The Prime Minister further said that Congress has always abused Ambedkar and humiliated him time and again. Whoever is poor and working for the nation will be insulted by the Congress. "In the last elections they said 'chowkidar chor hai', later they said 'Modi chor hai', afterwards they said 'OBC chor hai'. During Karnataka elections they are calling Lingayat brothers and sisters as chors (thieves)," he stated.

"Whoever you have humiliated have given befitting answers and Congress was nowhere to be seen. Great personalities are victims of the Congress. They targetted Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and by targeting me, they have brought me in their league. You (Congress) be busy with hurling abuses, I will focus on rendering services to people," PM Modi stated.

He made a pledge to Karnataka voters that he will depute the whole of New Delhi for its welfare and make it number one state in the country. "I want a majority government here. I repeat the full majority. A double engine government is needed for development, infrastructure, FDI. Karnataka should not become the ATM of Congress. It should become the country's growth engine," he underlined.

--IANS

